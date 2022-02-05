Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.60

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60 and traded as high as $26.72. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 8,146 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.