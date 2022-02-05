Anyswap (ANY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $433.05 Million

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Anyswap coin can now be purchased for about $23.23 or 0.00055958 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $433.05 million and $25.82 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

