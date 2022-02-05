Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.47.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.62. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,629 shares of company stock valued at $676,943 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

