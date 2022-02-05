ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.27 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $50.27 million and $682,822.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 94,061,431 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

