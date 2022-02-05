Apollo Currency (APL) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $43.87 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

