Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Apollo Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Investment has a payout ratio of 89.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Apollo Investment to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $866.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.