Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $1.79 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $588,019.21 and approximately $16,341.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00187347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00032575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00385652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00071540 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

