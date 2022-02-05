Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

