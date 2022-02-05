Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Greenleaf Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

