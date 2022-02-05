Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,925,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 727,614 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,121,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

