Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Tsai Capital Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Tsai Capital Corp lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 18.9% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

