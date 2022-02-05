Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

