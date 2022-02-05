Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Socorro Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 65,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 4,120,071 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,636 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 178,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

