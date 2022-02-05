AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,667 shares during the period. AppLovin accounts for 3.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crescent Park Management L.P. owned 0.08% of AppLovin worth $22,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 2,067,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,371. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Karam sold 29,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $2,931,090.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,936,393 shares of company stock worth $726,960,211 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APP. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

