Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to post ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.03). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 248.45% and a negative net margin of 265.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. UBS Group lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of APVO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 59,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

In other Aptevo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 255,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,794,976.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $3,081,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.