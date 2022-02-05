APY.Finance Hits Market Cap of $10.73 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $10.73 million and approximately $150,528.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,964,382 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

