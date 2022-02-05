Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863,867 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Aramark worth $22,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aramark by 118.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Aramark stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

