Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce sales of $1.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $2.54 million. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.75. Aravive has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Aravive by 7.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 128.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Aravive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

