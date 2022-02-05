Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,878,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,993,000 after buying an additional 711,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,407,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,057,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,918,000 after purchasing an additional 530,172 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,399 shares of company stock valued at $28,474,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.