Arion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $44,874.87 and $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arion has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.64 or 0.07227166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.82 or 0.99938185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,455,857 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.