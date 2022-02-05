Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.98. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 4,810 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

