Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.98. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 4,810 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.78%.
About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.