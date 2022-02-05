ARMOR Market Capitalization Achieves $6.74 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $6.74 million and $72,455.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00051086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.47 or 0.07217132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00053205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.84 or 0.99930274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006490 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

