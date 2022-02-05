Arqma (ARQ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,801.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $542,789.01 and approximately $2,801.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,540.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.93 or 0.07289066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.66 or 0.00295281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00777911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011466 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00407322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00237732 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,281,707 coins and its circulating supply is 12,237,164 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

