Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 50,584 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.39% of CBIZ worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after buying an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,763,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after buying an additional 179,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

CBZ stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.