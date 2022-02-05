Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,140,000 after purchasing an additional 184,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 412,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

