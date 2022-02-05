Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,214,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 691,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 76,867 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 278,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 124,704 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $5.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

