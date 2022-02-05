Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.72% of Myers Industries worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $16.74 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $606.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

