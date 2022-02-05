Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

