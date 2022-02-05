Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 121,911 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,911 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.