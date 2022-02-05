Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 69,862 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.85% of Movado Group worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOV. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

MOV stock opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $865.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

