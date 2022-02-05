Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRSP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.56. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $175.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

