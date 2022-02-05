Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,893 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 153,426 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

