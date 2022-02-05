Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,815 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of RadNet worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $23.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.70.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,090,700. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

