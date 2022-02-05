Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of BRP worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in BRP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 122,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

