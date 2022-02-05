Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 534,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Sanmina worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 118,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 119,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $33.64 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

