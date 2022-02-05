Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.89% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after purchasing an additional 341,759 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,721,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 89,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after purchasing an additional 483,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $533.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.55.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

