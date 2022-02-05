Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of ScanSource worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $816.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

