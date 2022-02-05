Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.05% of Precision Drilling worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 73.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PDS stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $50.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.