Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.70 Million Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.46% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

