Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.23% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VPG opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $81.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

