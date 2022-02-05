Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,075 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,803 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.01% of Fossil Group worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $91,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

NASDAQ FOSL opened at $11.25 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.