Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84,464 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.18% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LL opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.43. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $31.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.