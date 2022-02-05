Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $5.30 Million in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,633 in the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.