Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 47,695 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.22% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.