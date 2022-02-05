Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 73,243 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.64% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,891,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of AOSL opened at $46.25 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $282,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $829,165. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

