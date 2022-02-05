Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 86,316 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.26% of Diana Shipping worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Diana Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $343.26 million, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

