Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of Bank OZK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

