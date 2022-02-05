Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 516,879 Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 516,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 19,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

