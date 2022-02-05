Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) by 772.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Aluminum Co. of China were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth about $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 35.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth about $941,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 668.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 50,778 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ACH stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Aluminum Co. of China Limited has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

