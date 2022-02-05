Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 492.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Corteva by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

